shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local citrus farmers claim coronavirus is impacting their sales and labor LIGHT OF THE CORONAVIRUS.. TOFREE UP FEDERAL FUNDING.BUT NOW LOCAL CITRUS FARMERS INKERN COUNTY ARE ALSO FEELINGTHE IMPACT OF THE VIRUS TONIGHT.THAT'S BECAUSE EXPORTS TO CHINAHAVE BEEN CLOSED FOR SEVERALWEEKS DRIVING THEIR COSTS DOWNAND LABOR PRICES UP.23ABC'S TORI COOPER IS LIVE FROMJOHNSTON FARMS IN EASTBAKERSFIELD WITH MORE ON HOW THECORONAVIRUS ISIMPACTING KERN COUNTY CITRUSTORI?YEA,JOHNSTON FARMS IN EASTBAKERSFIELD HAS BEEN ROOTED INKERN COUTY SINCE 1947---BUT NOWFOURTH GENERATIONFARMERS HERE SAY THE CORONAVIRUSIS IMPACTING THEIRCITRUS CROP HEAVILYFARMERS I SPOKE TO--- SAY NOWTHAT THEIR INTERNATIONALSHIPMENTS TO CHINA HAVE BEENBLOCKED--THEY ARE HAVING TOCUT THEIR WORKERS HOURS ANDTHEIR HAVING TO SELLTHEIRORANGES AND MANDERINES BELOWMARKET PRICE UNTIL THEPORT OPENS BACK UP.DEREK VAUGHN--OWNER OF JOHNSTONFARMS--SAYS HISORANGES ARE NOT MAKING IT OFFTHE TREE AS FAST--- BECAUSE OFTHE RECENT SPREAD OF THECORONAVIRUS ...("YEA I MEAN EVER SINCE THIS HITWEARE HAVING TO CUT OUR WORKERSHOURS BY AROUND 20-25%"THE CORONAVIRUS--HA S TAKEN THELIVES OF SEVERALPEOPLE NATIONWIDE AND NOW IT'SIMPACTINGOVERTIME HOURS FOR LOCAL KERNCOUNTY FARM WORKERSACCORDING TO VAUGHN.A TYPICAL 40 HOUR WORK WEEK ISNOW JUST A FEW MORETHAN 30 HOURS TOTAL.AND THE PRICE OF A TYPICAL BOXOF KERN COUNTY ORANGES IS ALSOTAKING A BIG HIT AS WELL.A TYPICAL BOX OF ORANGES USUALLYGOES FOR (X PRICE) AND NOW WITHTHE CORONAVIRUS I AM HAVING TOSELLBELOW MARKET PRICE AT (X-PRICE)VAUGHN SAYS NOW THAT ALL OF THEPORTS TO CHINA HAVE BEENCLOSED HIS EXPORTS ARE GETTINGRE-ROUTED TOKOREA."YEA AND KOREA IS BUYING LESSANDNOW THE DOMESTIC MARKET HERE ISALSO GETTING FLOODED."LIKE MANY FARMERS ---VAUGHNGROWS AROUND HALF OFHIS OWN MANDERINE AND ORANGECROP---, BUT HE STILLDEPENDS ON OTHER GROWERS IN THEMARKET FOR THEREMAINING PORTION OF HIS SUPPLY.BUT NOW THAT THE CORONAVIRUS ISDRIVING PRICES DOWN, AND LABORUP OTHER GROWERS ARE NOT SEEINGTHESAME RETURN ON EACH ACER OFTHEIR CITRUS PRODUCE--ANDVAUGHN SAYS HE'S FEARFUL THATSOME CITRUS GROWERS HE DEPENDSON ---MAY START TO ABANDON THEIRCROP."WHENEVER A GROWEREXPERIENCES DEMINISHING RETURNSLIKE THAT THERE IS LESSINCENTIVE FOR THEM TO KEEPGROWING BECAUSE IT'S MOREEXPENSIVE, AND FORME THAT WILL IMPACT MY SUPPLY ASWELL."IN THE MEANTIME VAUGH IS HOPEFULTHE CITRUS MARKETWILL PICK BACK UP SO HE CANRETURN HOURS TO HIS WORKERSAND SELL HIS CITRUS FOR PROFIT."IF THE PORT DOESN'T OPEN UPSOON WEMAY HAVE TO START LAYING OFFWORKERS TOO"VAUGHN DEALS IS USED TO SEASONALCHANGES SO HE'S KEEPING APOSTIVE ATTITUDE---BUT HE HOPESHEALTH OFFICIALS CAN FIND A CURETO THE CORONAVIRUS SOON."YEA ALL I CAN DO FOR NOWIS...."NOW WE ALSO REACHED OUT TO THEKERN COUNTY FARM BUREAU TOSEE IF ANY OTHER CROPS LOCALLYARE SEEING AN IMPACT FROM THECORONAVIRUS AND ....BUT FOR NOW LIVE IN EASTBAKERSFIELD I'M TORI COOPER FOR23ABC NEWS CONNECTING YOU.COURT DOCUMENTS OBTAINED BY23ABC REVEALING





