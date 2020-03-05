Global  

Stephen Curry Set to Return for Warriors Against Raptors

Stephen Curry is confident he has put his left hand through every possible test aside from actually getting into an NBA game.

Dennis O'Donnell reports from Chase Center.

(3-5-20)
Stephen Curry set to return for Warriors on Thursday night

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry is scheduled to return from a more than four-month absence with...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsESPN


Stephen Curry highlights: Warriors star hangs four-point play, drains 35-foot bomb on Raptors in return

Curry was looking to facilitate early on, then got his shot going in his second stint of playing time
CBS Sports - Published


clittlefair21

Caylyn Littlefair RT @SFGate: Stephen Curry only needed a few minutes to do something cool in first game back from injury https://t.co/FjjxKo6mM7 https://t.c… 19 seconds ago

Vernecia_LovesU

chelvernecia !♌ RT @WarriorNationCP: Unbelievable. 🔥 https://t.co/Y8skr1XJyP 1 minute ago

WarriorNationCP

Warriors Nation Unbelievable. 🔥 https://t.co/Y8skr1XJyP 3 minutes ago

pvpdfn13

katherine RT @WarriorsPR: Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the last 58 games with a fractured left hand suffered on October 30 vs. Phoeni… 5 minutes ago

SFGate

SFGate Stephen Curry only needed a few minutes to do something cool in first game back from injury https://t.co/FjjxKo6mM7 https://t.co/I8wXWWWYvj 6 minutes ago

nbariver

NBA River Stephen Curry only needed a few minutes to do something cool in first game back from injury. https://t.co/Pwf4oDvKMK 7 minutes ago

24Kobe_fan8

Kobe fan RT @WarriorNationCP: #Warriors hype Stephen Curry return with insane intro https://t.co/bhOjDui2Dw 9 minutes ago

MIZ_MONROE2U

EBONY MONROE RT @warriors: Stephen Curry will return to the lineup tomorrow night against the Toronto Raptors. https://t.co/BIYevShRs6 10 minutes ago


Stephen Curry to Return to Warriors on Thursday [Video]Stephen Curry to Return to Warriors on Thursday

Stephen Curry to Return to Warriors on Thursday The Golden State Warriors star will play against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. Curry shared his enthusiasm with his fans on Twitter. Stephen..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

