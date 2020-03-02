Global  

First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee

A man in Williamson County is the first confirmed case of Coronavirus in Tennessee.
What we know about Tennessee's first case of coronavirus

Gov. Bill Lee confirmed Tennessee's first confirmed case of coronavirus Thursday morning. According...
bizjournals - Published

Cuomo confirms first positive case of coronavirus in New York

The first positive case of coronavirus in New York State is now confirmed. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he...
bizjournals - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Medical expert on coronavirus in TN: 'If you develop symptoms, don’t go to the doctor.' [Video]Medical expert on coronavirus in TN: 'If you develop symptoms, don’t go to the doctor.'

With the first case of COVID-19, or more often referred to as "coronavirus," confirmed in Middle Tennessee, medical experts have said it's not a time to panic, but a time to prepare.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:56Published

Tennessee's First Coronavirus Case [Video]Tennessee's First Coronavirus Case

Tennessee officials announce the first case of Coronavirus in Tennessee. The victim is confined at home in Williamson County south of Nashville.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

