First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee

Dr Wonhyuk Cho Using a photo of an Asian man to report that "The first case of coronavirus in New York City was confirmed Sunday t… https://t.co/V7vljRFXHr 8 seconds ago

Newman RT @Troy_ZeekApp: @HuskerNewman @xxxneonslavexxx @JMilesColeman 2 more on top of this next week will be made known 4 here total https://t… 18 seconds ago

NicoleReloaded🙋🏽‍♀ RT @FOX5Vegas: NEW: The Health District confirmed that the patient has a child within Clark County School District, who stayed home from sc… 19 seconds ago

d i o s a 🦋 RT @FOX5Vegas: BREAKING: The Southern Nevada Health District has announced the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease 2019… 38 seconds ago

Restore Democracy RT @kylegriffin1: Maryland has announced its first three positive tests for coronavirus. Tennessee also confirmed its first coronavirus cas… 1 minute ago

Jean Paul Caron RT @nytimes: A New Hampshire man with flu-like symptoms was asked to avoid contact with other people. Instead, he went to a party. Three da… 2 minutes ago

Alankar RT @DrZweliMkhize: FIRST CASE OF COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS REPORTED IN SA Fellow South Africans This morning, Thursday March 5, the National I… 2 minutes ago