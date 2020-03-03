Gov. Jared Polis Confirms 2 Coronavirus Cases In Colorado

Global  

Gov. Jared Polis Confirms 2 Coronavirus Cases In ColoradoGov. Polis said the state will continue to test for Coronavirus as needed.
Polis activates Colorado’s emergency response to monitor coronavirus

Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that the state had activated some emergency tools used during...
Denver Post - Published


MAHHASH_1ST

Mustafa Al Shamali RT @WashTimes: Governor confirms Colorado's first two coronavirus cases https://t.co/VdxrOIElUD https://t.co/DNNfAYBMC2 41 minutes ago

ValRichardson17

Valerie Richardson Gov. Jared Polis: Colorado has its first two coronavirus cases - https://t.co/ZDbRVUDZR5 - @washtimes #copolitics 43 minutes ago

WashTimes

The Washington Times Governor confirms Colorado's first two coronavirus cases https://t.co/VdxrOIElUD https://t.co/DNNfAYBMC2 1 hour ago

chaotickira

AcaRa Chaotic | Kira RT @CBSDenver: Breaking: Gov. Jared Polis Confirms Colorado’s First Presumptive Case Of Coronavirus. https://t.co/e8nVBdtGEN https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

nikradtke

Nik RT @coloradoan: A person visiting Summit County from out of state has tested positive for the coronavirus according to information from Col… 3 hours ago

coloradoan

Coloradoan A person visiting Summit County from out of state has tested positive for the coronavirus according to information… https://t.co/EcxfSqrrvo 3 hours ago


