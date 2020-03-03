Gov. Jared Polis Confirms 2 Coronavirus Cases In Colorado 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:32s - Published Gov. Polis said the state will continue to test for Coronavirus as needed. Gov. Polis said the state will continue to test for Coronavirus as needed.

Recent related news from verified sources Polis activates Colorado’s emergency response to monitor coronavirus Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that the state had activated some emergency tools used during...

Denver Post - Published 2 days ago







