Eugene flights to Chicago to be temporarily suspended

Are avoiding air travel in an attempt to aviod coronavirus.

Airlines are taking note and trying to avoid financial losses-- for united, that means cutting some flights... including a route from eugene to chicago.

Kezi 9 news reporter chris lueneburg talked to travelers about how they feel about flying.

Flying into eugene, the reviglio reveal-io family is feeling fearless.

"i flew in with my son to look at colleges.

He's looking at university of oregon."

Other family members-- in more compromising positions... "i have a son in italy who is refusing to go home.

I have a daugher who goes to seattleu."

But they aren't letting anything-- including coronavirus-- get in the way of their trip "globally it is a big deal.

But i don't think it's something that we should stop living because of.

Because the risks and the threats... i could be in the grocery store and get exposed so i'm not going to stop what i do on a regular basis."

Some disagree-- airlines are bracing for losses up to 113 billion dollars as travel restrictions begin and demand drops...."

With fears high-- united announced a 20 percent cut in overseas flights and a 10 percent reduction in domestic flights... "if you were planning on checking in to fly to chicago you may need to put a hold on those plansut once the temporary suspension is over& it may be easier than ever to catch a flight from eugene to the windy city."

Officials tell us they still expect united to upgrade the flight to allow for more passengers come june... one nurse from boise we spoke to thinks as long as passengers take precautions, they shouldn't be worried about flying.

"there can be a lot of fear, real and imagined.

Because if there's a reason to be afraid it can escelate greatly.

But the key is wash your hands.

That's it."

Reviglio reveal-io agrees-- and insists on not letting anything get in the way.

"you can't live your life that way.

So we are here for our college tour."

Reporting in eugene i'm chris lueneburg kezi 9 news.

The eugene