

Tweets about this 1023TheBeat Nicki's man is in trouble with the law. https://t.co/9eKQ9DaCII 13 hours ago 🎙Radio Espionage💥 RT @etnow: Nicki Minaj’s husband is in trouble with the law. 👀 https://t.co/F8jr5buqZt 15 hours ago kristoferkawas Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Indicted for Failing to Register as Sex Offender The rapper's husband is in tro… https://t.co/Dt0EG53xiq 18 hours ago Micheal Soriano Nicki Minaj's Husband In Legal Trouble For Failing To Register As Sex Offender https://t.co/DOsFxNzAHR via @HotNewHipHop 22 hours ago MSN International Edition Nicki Minaj's husband in trouble with the law https://t.co/kzGm0EsBMc 1 day ago Paper Route TRiLL Nicki Minaj's Husband In Legal Trouble For Failing To Register As Sex Offender https://t.co/zRu0dWJav6 via… https://t.co/2ueZlR0sUT 1 day ago Entertainment Tonight Nicki Minaj’s husband is in trouble with the law. 👀 https://t.co/F8jr5buqZt 1 day ago 𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Nicki Minaj’s Husband In Legal Trouble For Failing To Register As Sex Offender https://t.co/mFCB0buuBn https://t.co/Pk21mcS4Hj 1 day ago