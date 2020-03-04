Global  

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Tampa Bay Lightning vs.

Montreal Canadiens, 03/05/2020
Vasilevskiy stops 32 shots, Lightning beat Canadiens 4-0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves, Victor Hedman scored twice and the Tampa Bay...
Vasilevskiy continues to torment Montreal as Bolts blank Habs in dominant win

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves, Victor Hedman scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the...
FOXSportsBolts

FOX Sports Bolts RT @FOXSportsFL: Victor Hedman nets 2, @TBLightning shut out Canadiens 4-0. #GoBolts #NHL https://t.co/C4P3fZtmBj 13 seconds ago

FOXSportsFL

FOX Sports Florida & Sun Victor Hedman nets 2, @TBLightning shut out Canadiens 4-0. #GoBolts #NHL https://t.co/C4P3fZtmBj 18 seconds ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves, Victor Hedman scored twice, and the Lightning defeated the Canadiens 4-0 for thei… https://t.co/AvX0nU9hQ4 4 minutes ago

EBHockeyFan25

Esther RT @hockeyfights: Shea Weber vs Mikhail Sergachev from the Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning game on Mar 5, 2020 https://t.co/RkrWN… 6 minutes ago

RawCharge

Raw Charge Lightning win last game before road trip powered by big games from their stars https://t.co/HrNe2Dw0Rr 15 minutes ago

hockeystatcards

HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for Montreal Canadiens @ Tampa Bay Lightning on 2020-03-05: LINK: https://t.co/WlaLyLZV1t… https://t.co/bBqX45wMBh 22 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN RT @SportsCentre: Nikita Kucherov scores his 32nd of the year and Andrei Vasilevskiy picks up his third shutout as #Lightning down #Canadie… 24 minutes ago

SportsCentre

SportsCentre Nikita Kucherov scores his 32nd of the year and Andrei Vasilevskiy picks up his third shutout as #Lightning down… https://t.co/iuLTZzmkyt 26 minutes ago


NHL Highlights | Bruins @ Lightning 3/03/2020 [Video]NHL Highlights | Bruins @ Lightning 3/03/2020

Extended highlights of the Boston Bruins at the Tampa Bay Lightning

New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights [Video]New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens, 03/03/2020

