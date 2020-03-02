Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Hogan, Health Officials Hold Press Conference After 3 Maryland Residents Test Positive For Coronavirus

Gov. Hogan, Health Officials Hold Press Conference After 3 Maryland Residents Test Positive For Coronavirus

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 21:38s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Hogan, Health Officials Hold Press Conference After 3 Maryland Residents Test Positive For Coronavirus

Gov. Hogan, Health Officials Hold Press Conference After 3 Maryland Residents Test Positive For Coronavirus

Gov.

Hogan, Health Officials Hold Press Conference After 3 Maryland Residents Test Positive For Coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cruise ship that stopped in Hawaii linked to coronavirus death

A cruise ship that stopped in Hawaii last month had carried two passengers on a previous trip who...
bizjournals - Published

Governor reveals more details about Florida coronavirus cases as Tampa Bay officials continue monitoring

Tampa is on high alert as two suspected cases of coronavirus have been detected in the seven-county...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

State Of Emergency Declared Amid 3 Coronavirus Cases [Video]State Of Emergency Declared Amid 3 Coronavirus Cases

Health officials confirmed the first three positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland on Thursday night. According to officials, those patients are Montgomery County residents -- a married couple in..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:14Published

Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus cases [Video]Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus cases

Three cases of the coronavirus have tested positive in Maryland.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.