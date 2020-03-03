Global  

Watch: Alleged video of Delhi violence on social media; cop recounts ordeal

Watch: Alleged video of Delhi violence on social media; cop recounts ordeal

Watch: Alleged video of Delhi violence on social media; cop recounts ordeal

A video apparently from the recent violence in Delhi emerged on social media where a large crowd is seen targeting a smaller group of policemen.

The video is said to be from 24 February where the mob is seen pelting stones and raining sticks on the cops.

As per the police, the DCP (Shahdara) and his team were the targets.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor says normalcy is returning to the areas affected during violence in Delhi.

Delhi's police commissioner SN Shrivastava commented on the action against suspended AAP MLA Tahir Shah.
