Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins, 03/05/2020
Tweets about this

_TimRosenthal

Tim Rosenthal RT @BruinsDaily: The #NHLBruins had their 'B' game in Florida, but that was good enough. @_TimRosenthal tells us what we learned from Bosto… 3 minutes ago

BruinsDaily

Bruins Daily The #NHLBruins had their 'B' game in Florida, but that was good enough. @_TimRosenthal tells us what we learned fro… https://t.co/5JnxnonYNB 5 minutes ago

ubiquitymme

Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment NHL: Torey Krug scored 4:08 into overtime, Patrice Bergeron also had a goal and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida… https://t.co/7D6crtXK3U 22 minutes ago

FioreAntonello

Antonello Fiore RT @HackswithHaggs: Talking Points from the Bruins 2-1 OT win over the Florida Panthers: 🚨 Torey Krug plays the role of overtime hero 👎 Re… 43 minutes ago

HackswithHaggs

Joe Haggerty Talking Points from the Bruins 2-1 OT win over the Florida Panthers: 🚨 Torey Krug plays the role of overtime hero… https://t.co/5gCcHRogZZ 51 minutes ago

Kingshark49

Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: NHL: Boston 2 Florida 1 (F/OT) BOS 43-13-12 98 pts; FLA 33-26-8 74 pts ... https://t.co/6XDgSSn4S6 56 minutes ago

KingsharkSports

Kingshark Sports NHL: Boston 2 Florida 1 (F/OT) BOS 43-13-12 98 pts; FLA 33-26-8 74 pts ... https://t.co/6XDgSSn4S6 58 minutes ago

thenhltracker

The NHL Tracker NHL SCORE: Boston Bruins 2-1 Florida Panthers (OT) #NHLBruins https://t.co/BKwu3xrojE 58 minutes ago


