Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Uncorked 03/05/20 - Women Wines

Uncorked 03/05/20 - Women Wines

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Uncorked 03/05/20 - Women Wines

Uncorked 03/05/20 - Women Wines

We're here with Bobbie and March is a very big month for women.

We're celebrating international women's month with Uncorked.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Uncorked 03/05/20 - Women Wines

Pkg hey everyone, we're here with made by women// pkg hey everyone, we're here with bobbie and march is a very big month for women.

We're celebrating international women's month.

So there's no better way to celebrate women than with a glass of champagne or a glass of wine.

Am i right or am i wrong?

Bobbie--, absolutely.

Scott- so this one what i love about this champagne here, you were telling me that this woman who made this wine or i'm sorry, i keep saying wine, i mean, who made the champagne she created the riddling.

Bobbie- she improved a lot of techniques that were being used to produce champagne, which she took over the winery after her husband passed away, which was unheard of during this time.

So this is madame clicquot, as they call her the widow.

She's amazing.

She was one of the first business women especially of her time and one of the richest women.

She built an empire.

Scott ---women are strong.

Oh yeah, women are strong.

All right, and then this next one here from your favorite place, oregon.

Bobbie- yes, i love oregon.

And this is a maysara out of mcminnville.

And this family actually came to the united states from iran.

And they came on motorcycles while flora who is theo is the mother was eight months pregnant.

The daughter to tamina is now the winemaker.

Scott- oh my gosh could we talk about how bad it is to get over here on a motorcycle also eight months pregnant?

I just seen this eight month pregnant woman on a motorcycle if that doesn't say how bad how strong women are, i don't know what else does bobbie- amazing, incredible story.

Scott - all right.

And sarah hedges one our favorite wine producers.

So they make these wines biodynamically.

She became the winemaker after her parents.

And she is in my my mind, hands down the best wine maker in all of washington and one of the best in the entire country.

That is awesome.

And here at restaurant tyler, you guys actually celebrate women all month long.

So the wine industry is actually very male dominated.

So during the month of march, we only show and sell wines crafted by women.

Scottt- i think that is awesome.

So just know that women are strong, they're beautiful.

They're powerful and they make really good wine.

Until next time, cheers




You Might Like


Tweets about this

mcsullivanWCBI

MaryCarroll Sullivan RT @ScottMartinWCBI: TONIGHT we're celebrating women. March is #WomensHistoryMonth & on the 8th it's International Women's Day. What better… 7 hours ago

ScottMartinWCBI

Scott Martin TONIGHT we're celebrating women. March is #WomensHistoryMonth & on the 8th it's International Women's Day. What bet… https://t.co/bW19EwuNB4 8 hours ago

ATL_Events

Atlanta Events Women in Wine: Uncorked - @BarcelonaWineBa. Sun 3/15 3-6pm. $55+. 30 wines uncorked for your adventurous enjoyment.… https://t.co/YU2UM53eAj 10 hours ago

harnSOLO

Harn SOLO I'm opening up 30 different wines from women vintners in a couple weeks at Barcelona RiNo. https://t.co/uZDzsQXR93 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.