Uncorked 03/05/20 - Women Wines

pkg hey everyone, we're here with bobbie and march is a very big month for women.

We're celebrating international women's month.

So there's no better way to celebrate women than with a glass of champagne or a glass of wine.

Am i right or am i wrong?

Bobbie--, absolutely.

Scott- so this one what i love about this champagne here, you were telling me that this woman who made this wine or i'm sorry, i keep saying wine, i mean, who made the champagne she created the riddling.

Bobbie- she improved a lot of techniques that were being used to produce champagne, which she took over the winery after her husband passed away, which was unheard of during this time.

So this is madame clicquot, as they call her the widow.

She's amazing.

She was one of the first business women especially of her time and one of the richest women.

She built an empire.

Scott ---women are strong.

Oh yeah, women are strong.

All right, and then this next one here from your favorite place, oregon.

Bobbie- yes, i love oregon.

And this is a maysara out of mcminnville.

And this family actually came to the united states from iran.

And they came on motorcycles while flora who is theo is the mother was eight months pregnant.

The daughter to tamina is now the winemaker.

Scott- oh my gosh could we talk about how bad it is to get over here on a motorcycle also eight months pregnant?

I just seen this eight month pregnant woman on a motorcycle if that doesn't say how bad how strong women are, i don't know what else does bobbie- amazing, incredible story.

Scott - all right.

And sarah hedges one our favorite wine producers.

So they make these wines biodynamically.

She became the winemaker after her parents.

And she is in my my mind, hands down the best wine maker in all of washington and one of the best in the entire country.

That is awesome.

And here at restaurant tyler, you guys actually celebrate women all month long.

So the wine industry is actually very male dominated.

So during the month of march, we only show and sell wines crafted by women.

Scottt- i think that is awesome.

So just know that women are strong, they're beautiful.

They're powerful and they make really good wine.

Until next time, cheers