Oak Grove community still recovering 3 years after EF3 tornado 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:50s - Published Oak Grove community still recovering 3 years after EF3 tornado A few homeowners in Oak Grove, Missouri, are still in the process of rebuilding three years after a tornado ripped through the small town. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Oak Grove community still recovering 3 years after EF3 tornado "all the debris was piled up tbottoms of the windows, I meanallalong through there"THIS SATURDAY MARKSTHREE YEARS SINCE ATORNADO HIT OAK GROVE,MISSOURI.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON FOUND OUT JUSTHOW LONG RECOVERYTAKES.MCKENZIE NELSON -REPORTINGTHE EF3 TORNADODAMAGED NEARLY 500HOMES ACROSS OAKGROVE AND THIS HOUSEBEHIND ME IS STILL IN THEPROCESS OF REPLACINGALL OF THE SIDING THATWAS BLOWN OFF.DOUG GROTE"This rod was the one thatcame through the wall and ifshe would have been layingthere, she would of beengone."THREE YEARS AGO -- WASA CLOSE CALL FOR DOUGGROTE'S MOTHER.SHE LIVES ON GROVESTREET -- RIGHT ON THEPATH OF THE 2017TORNADO.GROTE"That night it was prettychaotic, I mean there werepeople out everywhere, youknow, just to see if everybodywas okay."LOOKING AT PHOTOS INTHE MEMORY BOX HISMOTHER MADE -DOUG SAYS IT'S HARD TOBELIEVE NOBODY DIED.GROTE"The tornado came throughand all these houses that werebehind, just shoved everythingyou know, through the backdoor, I mean there was debrisstacked upAFTER A YEAR AND A HALF-THE DUPLEXES WEREREBUILT AND PATTYASHBURY MOVED IN FROMODESSA.PATTY ASBURY"Pretty heartbreaking to hearsome of the stories, you knowthey lost everything."HEARING STORIES FROMHER NEIGHBORS -- PATTYSAYS THE DISASTERSHOWED THE RESILIENCYOF THE COMMUNITY.ALTHOUGH, THEY STILLWORRY ABOUT THEFUTURE.ASBURY"You always wonder is it goingto hit a second time.GROTE"Just being on guard, that'sabout all we can do, just prayto the lord to keep us safe andthat's about it."MCKENZIE NELSONWHILE MANY OF THEHOMES THROUGHOUT OAKGROVE HAVE BEENRESTORED, SEVEREWEATHER SEASON IS ONTHE WAY AND NEIGHBORSTELL ME THEY'RE HOPINGIT THAT THIS YEAR, ITMISSES THEM. REPORTINGFROM OAK GROVE,MCKENZIE NELSON, 41ACTION





You Might Like

Tweets about this