Mika Zibanejad lights it up with five goals against Capitals
Mika Zibanejad completes an incredible performance with an overtime winner, becoming the third-ever Ranger to score five goals in a game
|NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored five goals to match the New York Rangers’ record, capping...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Newsday
|Holy moly, that's a lot of goals
CBS Sports - Published
