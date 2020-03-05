Global  

Former LA Mayor Villaraigosa on why he's backing Bloomberg for president

Former LA Mayor Villaraigosa on why he's backing Bloomberg for president

Former LA Mayor Villaraigosa on why he's backing Bloomberg for president

Democratic former L.A.

Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa tells Larry why he's throwing his support behind Mike Bloomberg for president.

Plus, his take on the California homeless crisis.
Tweets about this

retheauditors

Francine McKenna Watching HiperMartes results on @UnivisionNews in LA and former mayor Antonio Villaraigosa is punditing in choppy espanol. 2 days ago

YordiMX

👨‍💼 VP-Yordi 🇲🇽 RT @MikeBloomberg: Former LA Mayor @AVillaraigosa did me the honor of joining me in speaking with Angelenos about the future of this countr… 3 days ago

Bisonaaron0710M

Mark Gibson Former LA Mayor Villaraigosa on why he's backing Bloomberg for president https://t.co/H7Toh16sJP via @YouTube 1 week ago

_Brahbra

Brahbrah RT @KatieGoldin: That clip is from 2016. Democratic moderates who were on "Russian TV" (RT America) this month: - former LA Mayor Villaraig… 1 week ago

KatieGoldin

Katie Goldin🐛💜 That clip is from 2016. Democratic moderates who were on "Russian TV" (RT America) this month: - former LA Mayor Vi… https://t.co/mBLUxa7FWG 1 week ago

KatieGoldin

Katie Goldin🐛💜 @joncoopertweets This clip is of RT America from 2016 Former LA Mayor & Mike Bloomberg supporter Villaraigosa went… https://t.co/Ktpq0kbK5k 1 week ago

Weusedtoknowst1

We used to know stuff⚘ @DavidAgStone Former LA Mayor Villaraigosa goes on Russian TV to endorse @MikeBloomberg #MikeBloomberg2020 5 DAYS… https://t.co/ym2QkU48f1 1 week ago

Weusedtoknowst1

We used to know stuff⚘ @fred_guttenberg Former LA Mayor Villaraigosa goes on Russian TV to endorse @MikeBloomberg #MikeBloomberg2020 5 DA… https://t.co/HpOWnwzOQt 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bloomberg's former mayoral rival files FEC complaint against Bloomberg News [Video]Bloomberg's former mayoral rival files FEC complaint against Bloomberg News

Mark Green, who ran against Mike Bloomberg in New York City's 2001 mayoral race, tells Larry why he's filing a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Bloomberg News.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:28Published

Michael Bloomberg tears up after quitting 2020 race, endorses Joe Biden [Video]Michael Bloomberg tears up after quitting 2020 race, endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg teared up during an emotional speech after ending his presidential campaign on Wednesday (March 4). The former mayor of NYC endorsed presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:11Published

