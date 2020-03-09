2020 3rd Region Quarterfinals: Owensboro Defeats Meade County; Muhlenberg County Drops Grayson Count

The high school basketball postseason continues in the blue grass state..

And we begin in the 3rd region tournament.

Owensboro is the defending champion..

The red devils take on meade county to begin the pos?season.

Owensboro gets out to a fast start... amari robinso?

Wales begins a big night stopping... popping..

And dropping the mi?range pul?up jumper.

Red devils in control early.

And owensboro came to run in this one..

Gavin wimsatt with the finish ... owensboro out on a ?0 run.

And the runs not done... wales finds wimsatt for the deuce down low.

Red devils open the game on a 1?0 run.

And that was only the beginning... wales again takes matters into his own hands with the pul?up jumper..

He leads the way with 27.

And now he shares the wealth... going with the sweet dish to jaiden greathouse.

Owensboro in the driver's seat.

Later... it's kenyatta carbon with the tough take to the rim for two... the red devils go up 17.

Owensboro wins 8?46.

On the other side of the bracket we have muhlenberg county taking on grayson county"... the mustangs come charging outta the gate behind sophomore guard trey lovell... who gets the coas?t?

Coast on?

Hander to fall.

Next... it's lovell getting the rock... hoisting it up and hitting.

Muhlenberg county goes up 3 early.

Then it's senior hayden perkins joining the fun..

With the quick turnaround... and the friendly owensboro sportscenter bounce.

Muhlenberg county by 20..

5?39 the final.

They take on owensboro saturday at the sports center at 7:45.