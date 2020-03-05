Global  

4th Presumptive Positive Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Houston Area

4th Presumptive Positive Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Houston Area

4th Presumptive Positive Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Houston Area

A man and a woman from northwest Harris County have tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting Egypt last month, officials announced.
