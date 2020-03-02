Global  

Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus cases

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:46s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus casesThree cases of the coronavirus have tested positive in Maryland.
Recent related news from verified sources

Governor reveals more details about Florida coronavirus cases as Tampa Bay officials continue monitoring

Tampa is on high alert as two suspected cases of coronavirus have been detected in the seven-county...
bizjournals - Published

Two people diagnosed with coronavirus in Florida; 150 being tested

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said late Sunday that Florida has two “presumptive positive”...
bizjournals - Published


lulwil21

Wil RT @fox5dc: THE LATEST: Gov. Larry Hogan declares state of emergency in Maryland after 3 positive coronavirus cases confirmed https://t.co/… 1 minute ago

k_atanasoff

Kristina Atanasoff RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan declares state of emergency after confirming 3 cases of coronavirus 2 minutes ago

drmnagarajan

Dr. Madhuram Nagarajan RT @MDHealthDept: Today, @MDHLaboratories confirmed three cases of #COVID19 in Montgomery County. The patients, who contracted the virus wh… 2 minutes ago

kinggodtrump1

iTs MuElLeR TiMe? RT @frednewspost: UPDATE: Three cases of coronavirus in Maryland are from Montgomery County. Gov. Larry Hogan declares state of emergency. 3 minutes ago

MissAniayah

Sparking Joy RT @WTOP: BREAKING NEWS: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declares state of emergency as three Montgomery County residents test positive for the c… 5 minutes ago

HIVDiscuss

HIV Discuss ****BREAKING*** Gov. Hogan declares a State of Emergency in Maryland to… https://t.co/h4mRrzNPzq #justinsHIVjournal 11 minutes ago

algal_ecotox

Stacie Flood RT @carlzimmer: Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan Declares State of Emergency, Expands Statewide Response to Novel Coronavirus https://t.co/G7… 17 minutes ago


State Of Emergency Declared Amid 3 Coronavirus Cases [Video]State Of Emergency Declared Amid 3 Coronavirus Cases

Health officials confirmed the first three positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland on Thursday night. According to officials, those patients are Montgomery County residents -- a married couple in..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:14Published

Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado [Video]Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado

DENVER – Colorado has reported its first case of the novel coronavirus in the state. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said Thursday a man in his 30s visiting Summit..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:45Published

