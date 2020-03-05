Global  

State Of Emergency Declared Amid 3 Coronavirus Cases

State Of Emergency Declared Amid 3 Coronavirus Cases

State Of Emergency Declared Amid 3 Coronavirus Cases

Health officials confirmed the first three positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland on Thursday night.

According to officials, those patients are Montgomery County residents -- a married couple in their 70's and another woman in her 50's.
Recent related news from verified sources

California governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus in...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayThe WrapUSATODAY.comNYTimes.com


Ige issues emergency proclamation to help Hawaii prepare for coronavirus

Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation on Wednesday in preparation for possible COVID-19...
bizjournals - Published


charliegus2

Sandy Fager Nelson RT @wjz: Gov. Hogan has declared a State of Emergency amid those who have tested positive for coronavirus in Maryland. 2 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Gov. Hogan has declared a State of Emergency amid those who have tested positive for coronavirus in Maryland. 3 hours ago

theresa_norwood

.❤¸.•Theresa•.¸❤ RT @CarlsbadPatch: State Of Emergency Declared In CA Amid COVID-19 Death, Outbreak https://t.co/NCE9GgowPO https://t.co/Nzpf2hL4IX 4 hours ago

CarlsbadPatch

Carlsbad Patch State Of Emergency Declared In CA Amid COVID-19 Death, Outbreak https://t.co/NCE9GgowPO https://t.co/Nzpf2hL4IX 4 hours ago

PatchCalifornia

Patch California State Of Emergency Declared In CA Amid COVID-19 Death, Outbreak https://t.co/KlvMtDJsyo https://t.co/VoZ3OGtDMt 4 hours ago

CampPenPatch

Camp Pendleton Patch State Of Emergency Declared In CA Amid COVID-19 Death, Outbreak https://t.co/nPR6Aoz7DP 4 hours ago

MountHelixPatch

Mount Helix Patch State Of Emergency Declared In CA Amid COVID-19 Death, Outbreak https://t.co/gsHJu9qayk 4 hours ago

LaJollaPatch

La Jolla Patch State Of Emergency Declared In CA Amid COVID-19 Death, Outbreak https://t.co/LL5tgrDpGe 4 hours ago


State and local officials speak out on COVID-19 [Video]State and local officials speak out on COVID-19

As of Thursday, Coronavirus cases in New York rose to 22 confirmed cases. All cases were located downstate and there are still no confirmed cases in Erie County.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:22Published

Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus cases [Video]Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus cases

Three cases of the coronavirus have tested positive in Maryland.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:46Published

