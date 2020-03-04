Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Yeadon Police Swear In First Full-Time Female Officer

Yeadon Police Swear In First Full-Time Female Officer

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Yeadon Police Swear In First Full-Time Female OfficerLeah Cesanek was sworn in Thursday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Yeadon Police Swear In First Full-Time Female Officer

MR. BARKER SERVED FOUR YEARSIN THE US ARMY AFTER IMMIGRATINGTO THE STATES FROM TRINIDAD.THE YEADON POLICE DEPARTMENTMADE SOME HISTORY TONIGHT, THEBOROUGH SWORE IN TONIGHT ITSFIRST EVER FULL-TIME FEMALEOFFICER.HER NAME IS LEAH CESANEK.SHE RETURNED TO THE DEPARTMENTWHERE SHE USED TO BE PART-TIMEAFTER WORKING IN CHESTER COUNTY.IT'S BEEN A DREAM OF MINESINCE I WAS LITTLE TO BE APOLICE OFFICER AND TO BE APOLICE OFFICER FULL-TIME IN THISBOROUGH WHERE I WANTED TO BE IN




You Might Like


Tweets about this

srauer20

Sarah Rauer They think this is revolutionary: https://t.co/ZlWlv0PS1i 16 minutes ago

delcotimes

Delco Times RT @matt_odonnell: The Yeadon Police Department swears in its first female full-time officer. https://t.co/B9n38wuuy7 https://t.co/wZUGZ16X… 2 hours ago

matt_odonnell

Matt O'Donnell The Yeadon Police Department swears in its first female full-time officer. https://t.co/B9n38wuuy7 https://t.co/wZUGZ16X8M 4 hours ago

ldubindubc

Les Wenzel RT @6abc: Yeadon Police Department swears in first full-time female officer https://t.co/DScbOVzuGZ 9 hours ago

6abc

Action News on 6abc Yeadon Police Department swears in first full-time female officer https://t.co/DScbOVzuGZ 9 hours ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Yeadon Police Department swears in first full-time female officer https://t.co/B4ACOX62rJ #YeadonBoroughpolicewomen… https://t.co/y7N2IkZRYD 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Tommy” Star Michael Chernus Dives Into The First Season Of The CBS Drama [Video]"Tommy” Star Michael Chernus Dives Into The First Season Of The CBS Drama

"Tommy" is the story of a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles (Edie Falco). Equal parts political, procedural and family drama, the new CBS..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 29:45Published

New Boulder Police Chief Will Be Maris Herold [Video]New Boulder Police Chief Will Be Maris Herold

Boulder hired its first female police chief. Maris Herold will start her new job on April 20. 

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.