Minn. House Passes Paid Family Leave Bill

Minn. House Passes Paid Family Leave Bill

Minn. House Passes Paid Family Leave Bill

Minnesota Democrats say the threat of widespread illnesses adds to the urgency for a bill allowing family leave to nearly all Minnesotans, reports Esme Murphy (1:50).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 5, 2020
