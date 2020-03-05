Global  

Cruise Ship Held Off California Coast For Coronavirus Testing

​The Coast Guard dropped test kits onto the Grand Princess cruise ship after 35 passengers came down with flu-like symptoms.
Cruise ship is held off California coast for coronavirus testing

SAN FRANCISCO — Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by Newsy, SeattlePI.com, Newsday, SBS, The Age, Tamworth Herald, Khaleej Times, Belfast Telegraph, CBS News, NPR, SFGate


Congress Approves $8.3 Billion to Fight Coronavirus: Live Updates

A cruise ship is being held off the California coast and the state has declared an emergency. Nations...
NYTimes.com - Published


KSEE24

KSEE24 News Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people aboard to stay back fr… https://t.co/sIKEexHqa0 1 minute ago

silverwavves

louis RT @nbcbayarea: Para-rescue jumpers with the California National Guard 129th Rescue Wing deliver coronavirus test kits to the Grand Princes… 3 minutes ago

ChoiceZnewZ

CZ RT @DrHubaEvaluator: Cruise ship is held off at sea after California man dies from coronavirus less than 2 weeks after his trip https://t.c… 8 minutes ago

DrHubaEvaluator

George J Huba PhD Cruise ship is held off at sea after California man dies from coronavirus less than 2 weeks after his trip… https://t.co/RyIaWSD7wp 9 minutes ago

shall1432

shall1432 NBC Nightly News: Cruise ship held off California coast for coronavirus testing https://t.co/HKpybDJGyh 9 minutes ago

wfaa

WFAA As cases of coronavirus climb, and a cruise ship is held off the California coast, Congress has approved emergency… https://t.co/6rt5ohJOz9 12 minutes ago

jwacarrollNZ

Jeremy Carroll Grand Princess: A cruise ship that carried a man who died from coronavirus is held off the California coast with 3,… https://t.co/hnSLTHgNSu 12 minutes ago

RaCuevas

RaCu RT @nbc6: Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the Califor… 12 minutes ago


WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship [Video]WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship

The California National Guard delivered 300 COVID-19 test kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship that is located off the state's coast. A CDC representative was also hoisted onto the ship. Passengers..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:55Published

National Guard flies coronavirus testing kits to cruise ship [Video]National Guard flies coronavirus testing kits to cruise ship

Coronavirus test kits were delivered at sea on Thursday (March 5) to an ocean liner barred from returning to port in San Francisco after at least 35 people developed flu-like symptoms aboard the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

