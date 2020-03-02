Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Good Question: Do Cleaning Products Work Against COVID-19?

Good Question: Do Cleaning Products Work Against COVID-19?

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
Good Question: Do Cleaning Products Work Against COVID-19?

Good Question: Do Cleaning Products Work Against COVID-19?

Cleaning supplies and disinfectants are flying off store shelves as people prepare for COVID-19 – but will they help fight the virus?

Heather Brown reports (2:33).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 5, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sami59

Sam Iwen RT @WCCO: Do cleaning products work against the coronavirus? @heatherbrown21 investigates in this edition of Good Question. | https://t.co/… 4 hours ago

WCCO

WCCO - CBS Minnesota Do cleaning products work against the coronavirus? @heatherbrown21 investigates in this edition of Good Question. |… https://t.co/O0QRPUUnOt 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Good Question: How Do They Test For COVID-19? [Video]Good Question: How Do They Test For COVID-19?

Heather Brown goes inside the Minnesota Department of Health's Infectious Disease Lab (3:20). WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 4, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:20Published

Good Question: With Candidates Dropping Out, Does My Early Vote Still Count? [Video]Good Question: With Candidates Dropping Out, Does My Early Vote Still Count?

In almost all cases, voters can’t take that vote back. State law does allow Minnesotans to claw back their absentee votes, but the deadline for that was Feb. 25, Heather Brown reports (1:31). Good..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.