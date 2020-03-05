Spotify to celebrate female voices with International Women's Day campaign

Spotify is celebrating female artists across their playlists and podcasts as part of International Women's Day'.



Recent related videos from verified sources 8 Great Quotes to Share on International Women’s Day 8 Great Quotes to Share on International Women’s Day "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made... It shouldn't be that women are the exception." - Ruth Bader Ginsburg "I raise up.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:31Published 9 hours ago Top female designers share the story behind the new NISSAN JUKE Ahead of International Women's Day (March 8th), Nissan celebrates two women in design - pioneers of the bold new look and feel of the Nissan JUKE. Drawing on more than 30 years of collective.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:45Published 22 hours ago