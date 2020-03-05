Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Spotify to celebrate female voices with International Women's Day campaign

Spotify to celebrate female voices with International Women's Day campaign

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Spotify to celebrate female voices with International Women's Day campaign

Spotify to celebrate female voices with International Women's Day campaign

Spotify is celebrating female artists across their playlists and podcasts as part of International Women's Day'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Spotify to celebrate female voices with International Women's Day campaign #Spotify #InternationalWomensDay #Music… https://t.co/NxxM8uo76p 27 minutes ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Spotify to celebrate female voices with International Women's Day campaign - Spotify is championing female voices f… https://t.co/KEWEMwFUfz 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

8 Great Quotes to Share on International Women’s Day [Video]8 Great Quotes to Share on International Women’s Day

8 Great Quotes to Share on International Women’s Day "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made... It shouldn't be that women are the exception." - Ruth Bader Ginsburg "I raise up..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:31Published

Top female designers share the story behind the new NISSAN JUKE [Video]Top female designers share the story behind the new NISSAN JUKE

Ahead of International Women's Day (March 8th), Nissan celebrates two women in design - pioneers of the bold new look and feel of the Nissan JUKE. Drawing on more than 30 years of collective..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.