Or institutional."

New at 11... colgate university men's basketball kicked off the patriot league playoffs today and their head coach made history.

Our newschannel2's chelsea sherrod is at reid athletic center with the story.

Good evening chelsea,good eveng jaso march madness is in full effect here at coate uversity whethe ms looking to make another run to a patrt leae championship.

The raiders who are the number- one seed in cferencefor the second year in a row, took on lehigh university tonight in the quarterfinal round.

Colgate won eegular seasonfinis overall record, and 14 and 4 in conference but that's not the only thing ththe prograwon.

R the thirdear in a row, story to win this nd 4 in conferenbut at's not the ly thi ts to a program won.

For the third year in a w,head coachins this l has been named patriot league coach othe yearheir first conference oach in patriot leue historto win this ard t just one year after leading the raiders to theieir first conference title since 1996.

Fansay that h accompliment is well-deserved.

<mike bevino: it's a huge accomplishent for someone to be in charg.

Fans say that his accomplist is wl-deservng and it's clearly working.

I mean, whath've beenenen doing the last few years is impeccable.

Katirtis: the patriot league is a really competitive league in gel so havi accomplished nk the experience that they got last yeartriot ague a really cpetitive leaguein general so having accomplished ly coach langel in a row is kind've a big de and speaks a a poised d they ty for sure.

Milnraasch: i thinkhe experience that they got last year in the ncaaue nament helped them and they had a lot of g gu return.

Obviously coach la el hasn't tyman was also named patriot league defensia run and they ve the ghtand a final top of them.

Senior will raawas spencer withhhave score for you later in sports.

Here