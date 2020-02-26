Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > State and local officials speak out on COVID-19

State and local officials speak out on COVID-19

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
State and local officials speak out on COVID-19

State and local officials speak out on COVID-19

As of Thursday, Coronavirus cases in New York rose to 22 confirmed cases.

All cases were located downstate and there are still no confirmed cases in Erie County.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

State, Local Officials Take Measures Over Coronavirus Concerns

Though there have not been any cases in Florida, state officials and local authorities have begun...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •bizjournals


Officials seek to calm public as new US virus cases reported

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence sought Sunday to reassure the American public that the...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

southokid

M L Gomez RT @brianschatz: I hear some saying that this should not be about politics. That starts with them not viewing adverse information from stat… 2 days ago

CrippledDancer

Isadora_Duncan RT @MurrayCampaign: My first priority is doing everything I can to protect families in WA & nationwide from this virus. I’m at work as we s… 2 days ago

MurrayCampaign

Senator Patty Murray My first priority is doing everything I can to protect families in WA & nationwide from this virus. I’m at work as… https://t.co/h1Ia6gIFQg 2 days ago

gregggonsalves

Gregg Gonsalves @JoHofmann2 @DocJeffD @KCPubHealth @WADeptHealth @SnoHD Actually, it's directed at state, territorial and local hea… https://t.co/Sah8x1HBFc 3 days ago

HeatonstuHeaton

Stu heaton @stevesilberman I find reassurance from state and local officials who speak clearly and factually about this subjec… https://t.co/uhi4M69uXX 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Vice President Mike Pence Elbow Bumps [Video]WEB EXTRA: Vice President Mike Pence Elbow Bumps

Vice President Mike Pence greeted Washington state Governor Jay Inslee with an elbow bump instead of a handshake. The vice president will meet with state officials.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:17Published

Michigan preparing for Coronavirus [Video]Michigan preparing for Coronavirus

Officials with ties to Michigan are helping the state get ready for the Coronavirus, should it impact our state.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.