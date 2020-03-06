Lloyd Expressway Construction Continues

Cases are currently under review across the hoosier state.

Tr?state drivers upset this week with construction picking back up along the lloyd expressway.

The first part ended last year?

But it's underway again.

We caught up with drivers who say they're just looking forward to the end result.

Joylyn bukovac... hitting the highway this evening and joining us now with more.

Joylyn?

"a takeover of the cones is what you're seeing as you're driving down the lloyd, near harrison high school, down to u.s. 41.

Many drivers tell me the traffic jams are bad, but they are mostly worried about their safety."

"i'm nervous in general driving down the lloyd."

"where you have to stop before you get on that's terrible."

Now that spring is just around the corne?

It's time for construction crews to pick up where they left off.

"i don't know what they are doing."

They're finishing their pavement repair project.

Which means they also have to close one lane during the day.

"it's kind of not great."

Drivers tell me they're now having to take the back road?

Trying to avoid rush hour traffi?

But other people are catching on.

"i believe that the overflow from the lloyd is kind of spilling onto side streets as well."

Many people tell me they dread these stop signs placed along what*was a lane used for merging.

"if somebody is not paying attention they could pull out in front of someone else or stop too suddenly.

These areas can also be a magnet for clusters of traffic.

"i was almost involved in an accident yesterday from somebody coming to an abrupt stop.

It doesn't give people enough chance to maneuver around."

This construction zone has many people just hoping fo?

"a great new road."

With a speedy repair.

"no end in sight though."

"good news for those driver?

We should finally be in the clear by the end of june, but we are at the mercy of mother nature.

Bad weather could cause some delays.

Reporting in evansville, jb 44news."