Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus cases

Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus casesThree cases of the coronavirus have tested positive in Maryland.
Recent related news from verified sources

Public Health Emergency Declared In Florida After First Two Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Cases

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency after confirming the state's...
cbs4.com - Published

Governor reveals more details about Florida coronavirus cases as Tampa Bay officials continue monitoring

Tampa is on high alert as two suspected cases of coronavirus have been detected in the seven-county...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this

BreasleyAdam

Adam Breasley😷✊ RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan declares state of emergency after confirming 3 cases of coronavirus 2 minutes ago

Its_Dajonn

Dae🤘🏽 RT @EvanLambertTV: Here's the very latest we have learned about the #coronavirus cases confirmed tonight in MD: https://t.co/KfWFx12vWI 13 minutes ago

mountain4man20

🎣Unidentified$Man🏞 RT @wjz: 3 Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Maryland, Gov. Hogan Declares State Of Emergency https://t.co/TtQCOtm73f https://t.co/U0Qhh1HH… 15 minutes ago

LAMillennium

Alicia Tengwall Hogan declares state of emergency after 3 confirmed coronaviruses in Maryland https://t.co/PEIlWjAAeg… https://t.co/1NnzeZWlzm 16 minutes ago

dariusfromvans3

Darius🦋 RT @frednewspost: UPDATE: Three cases of coronavirus in Maryland are from Montgomery County. Gov. Larry Hogan declares state of emergency. 22 minutes ago

Sparky50732252

Azul ⚓️ 🆘 3 test positive for coronavirus in Maryland, Gov. Hogan declares State of Emergency https://t.co/GDRgcEskvC 29 minutes ago

StevenSavage

Steven 'Speedwagon' Savage RT @WTOP: BREAKING NEWS: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declares state of emergency as three Montgomery County residents test positive for the c… 35 minutes ago

BeckyProctorRN

Becky Proctor, RN RT @MDHealthDept: Today, @MDHLaboratories confirmed three cases of #COVID19 in Montgomery County. The patients, who contracted the virus wh… 36 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

State Of Emergency Declared Amid 3 Coronavirus Cases [Video]State Of Emergency Declared Amid 3 Coronavirus Cases

Health officials confirmed the first three positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland on Thursday night. According to officials, those patients are Montgomery County residents -- a married couple in..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:14Published

Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado [Video]Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado

DENVER – Colorado has reported its first case of the novel coronavirus in the state. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said Thursday a man in his 30s visiting Summit..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:45Published

