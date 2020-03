Tri-Rail taking approach to handling coronavirus concerns

TO HALT THE SPREAD OF THECORONAVIRUS.

PUBLICTRANSPORTATION IN SOUTHFLORIDA IS TAKING ACTION -AIMED AT KEEPING RIDERS SAFE.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'S TODDWILSON SPOKE WITH TRI-RAIL ANDHAS MORE ON WHAT IT IS DOINGTO PREVENT THE SPREAD OF THECORONAVIRUS.

TODD?TRI-RAIL SAYS, IT'S A NOBRAINER TO REPEATEDLY DISINFECTNOT ONLY THEIR TRAINS BUTANYTHING THEIR PASSENGERS COMEINTO CONTACT WITH.<< NATS:13:06:06 (VO) ON ADAILY BASES TRI- RAIL HAS15,000 RIDERS.

THE TRAIN STOPSAT 18 STATIONS FROM MANGONIAPARK TO MIAMI INTERNATIONALAIPORT.

IN FACT IN 2019 THERAIL SYSTEM HAD THEIR HIGHESTRIDERSHIP EVER.

NOW TRI-RAIL'STAKING A PROACTIVE APPROACH TOHANDLING CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS(SOT 13:02:41) 6 SECRE-DOUBLING OUR EFFORTS TODISINFECT OUR EQUIPMENT, OURTRAINS AND OUR STATIONS.

NATS:(VO) STEVEN ABRAMS IS THEEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OFTRI-RAIL.

HE SAYS, TRI-RAILHAS A TRAIN YARD IN HIALEAHAND WEST PALM BEACH.

ABRAMSSAYS, THE CLEANING WILL BE ONGOING DURING THE DAY.

(SOT13:03:55) SO WE'LL ACTUALLYSEND CLEANING CREWS ONTO THETRAINS THROUGH THE COURSE OFTHE DAY TO DO TOUCH UP WORK.THE MAJOR CLEANING ANDDISINFECTING WILL TAKE PLACEIN THE YARDS.

NATS: (VO) SOMEPASSENGERS AREA ALSO TAKINGTHEIR OWN STEPS.

SOME SAYINGTHE APPRECIATE TRI-RAILSEFFORT.

(SOT13:13:33)(VERNONLITTLE) 2 SEC THEY DOINGALRIGHT .

.

.YOU CAN ONLY DOSO MUCH.

(SOT12:59:51) 4 SEC ITHINK IT'S DEFINITELYSOMETHING THAT NEEDS TO BETAKEN CARE OF BECAUSE EVERYONEIS AT RISK.

NATS: (VO) I SPOKEWITH BRIGHTLINE AND THEY TOLDME THEY'RE INCREASINGDISINFECTING THEIR TRAINS,ADDING ADDITIONAL HANDSANITIZER STATIONS AND USINGDISPOSABLE CLEANING SUPPLIES.AS FOR PALM TRAN, THEY'REASKING RIDERS TO TAKE STEPS -LIKE WASHING THEIR HANDS ANDOTHER RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THECENTER FOR DISEASE CONTROL ANDPREVENTION.