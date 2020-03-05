Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > KCK mayor hosts community meeting to discuss city's future

KCK mayor hosts community meeting to discuss city's future

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
KCK mayor hosts community meeting to discuss city's future

KCK mayor hosts community meeting to discuss city's future

Dozens of residents from the Argentine neighborhood gathered Tuesday at the Joe E.

Amayo Argentine Community Center to listen to and speak with Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor David Alvey as part of his "KCK at a Crossroads" meeting series.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

41actionnews

41 Action News Mayor David Alvey's "KCK at a Crossroads" meetings, the first of which took place Thursday, aim to communicate his… https://t.co/C7eYJHIrCg 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

KCK mayor hosts community meeting to discuss city's future [Video]KCK mayor hosts community meeting to discuss city's future

Dozens of residents from the Argentine neighborhood gathered Tuesday at the Joe E. Amayo Argentine Community Center to listen to and speak with Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor David Alvey as part of his..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published

San Francisco Mayor Breed Announces Coronavirus Cases In The City [Video]San Francisco Mayor Breed Announces Coronavirus Cases In The City

Mayor London Breed and Health officials in San Francisco on Thursday morning announced the city’s first two confirmed cases of coronavirus infection that were likely caught through community..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.