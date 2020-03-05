KCK mayor hosts community meeting to discuss city's future 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:35s - Published KCK mayor hosts community meeting to discuss city's future Dozens of residents from the Argentine neighborhood gathered Tuesday at the Joe E. Amayo Argentine Community Center to listen to and speak with Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor David Alvey as part of his "KCK at a Crossroads" meeting series.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this 41 Action News Mayor David Alvey's "KCK at a Crossroads" meetings, the first of which took place Thursday, aim to communicate his… https://t.co/C7eYJHIrCg 2 hours ago