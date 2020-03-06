Dozens gather at prayer service in Mt. Juliet in wake of deadly tornado 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:40s - Published Dozens gather at prayer service in Mt. Juliet in wake of deadly tornado Dozens of people came together for a prayer service in Mt Juliet Thursday night, just days after a deadly tornado ripped through the town. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this