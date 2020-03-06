Hawks get No. 2 seed in NJCAA DIII Tournament, ready for whatever challenge comes their way

C-a-a-a-a first round is at five p-m tomorrow.

In the junior college ranks - the m-v-c-c men's basketball team is also going dancing after capturing the region three title over the weekend.

Today - at jorgensen athletic center - the hawks held a watch party for the n-j-c-a-a division three tournament selectioion show to learn their fate.

At 28-2 this seasonon - m-v received the two seed d d in the tournament set to take place in rochester, minnesota next week.

It's been a fun year so far to the hawks -ut they say they're not even close to being done.

Matt st.

Croix: they are really just a great group to be aund ap for a challenge.

Anyti 've playeyed a really good team or a team that's been nationayanked they alwa step up tohe plate anplay i know that they will thnational tououournament.

We are really looking forward to it anwe are hopiping that we just come ready to play thursday nit and try to advance to the next round of the tournament.

Justin steed: it's good you've got to embre theoment but itwould bn n the whole thing so we've just got to stick it out.

Jordanny cuevas-marte: every day and pracce my guycome and bring it in and out every day no matrhat smallall or we have a big one it doesn't matter we all are jt i guesseapons on the court.

When it comes down to it in big all or we have a big one it doesn't matter we all l are just i guess weapo oon the court.

When it comes down to it in big games like this we are gouarterfinals next thursday - march 12th.

Herkimer received an at large bid and will face columbus state in the fi the quarterfinals next thursday - march 12th.h.h.