Thursday's section finals & state semifinals

Let's start with lourdes taking on goodhueá the eagles haven't been to state since they were freshmen..

First half... anna otto gains control and shows the moves as the wildcats strike first.

The eagles anwer with caroline adamson going to the lane á up and in á we're all tied up.

Goodhue keeps the pressure on... hannah gadient with the deuce.

The wildcats are on a run... arianna thomforde with yet another two for goodhue.

The eagles would take over in their home city... ustby with the layin for two of her 22.

Another name you need to know if you didn't already... sydney elliott... so smooth with the trifecta.

The eagles hang on and take the win... 50 to 46.

We're just over filled with joy we're ready to go to the state tournament, you know we've put a lot of hard work and it finally paid off.

Uh it feels pretty good i feel like we had a lot of goals this year and i feel like we accomplished a lot of those.

Moving to section 1a á fillmore central and blooming prairie... likely the two most hungry teams to get to state.

Hope sexton starts us of in the first half á fraining the three.

The falcons were out of the gate fast á the feed down to candice sikkink adds to the lead.

But basketball is a game of two halves... allison krohnberg with the harm and the foul.

The blossoms are starting to feel awesome á julia worke splashes this one into the basket.

But the falcons won't have it... emma breitsprecher with the tough basket and for the first time in school history... the falcons are headed to the state tournament.

With a 69 to 56 win./// feels great we worked hard very hard to get this practiced hard thanks to coach it feels good to get this game it's a big one we've had it on our calendar all season and we're ready to keep working.

Good to be playing basketball in mid march so we're excited.

Following their win against davenport assumption on monday, the clear lake lions were one win away from advancing to the 3a state title game.

Lions facing third seeded bishop heelan.

First half, clear lake was on fire, darcy dodd with the three pointer and the lions have a nine point lead at the break.

Second half, heelan would take control..

Ella skinner in the paint with the bucket, she would score 24.

Then it's katelyn stanley, her jumper is good as the crusaders take the lion.

Final chance for the lions, they're down by four when darcy dodd's shot is blocked as time expires.

Clear lake's season ends with a heartbreaking 61 to 57 loss.xx and the niacc trojans are headed into the region finals after a 76á74 win over kirkwood tonight.

Deundra roberson won it for the trojans on a buzzer beater.

