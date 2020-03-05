Mother of missing Rexburg kids lands in Idaho to face charges 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:51s - Published Mother of missing Rexburg kids lands in Idaho to face charges Lori Vallow Daybell is back in the Gem State. The mother of two missing children returned to Idaho Thursday to face charges, after being held in Hawaii on $5 million bail.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Lori Vallow returns to Idaho to face charges over 2 missing kids The Idaho mother suspected of being involved in the disappearance of her children arrives back in the...

CBS News - Published 15 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Mike Ryan RT @FBISaltLakeCity: The #FBI, @RexburgPolice are asking any visitors to @YellowstoneNPS on 9/8/19 submit multimedia that may show missing… 2 minutes ago 6 On Your Side The mother of two missing Rexburg kids is back in Idaho to face felony charges. Meanwhile, the FBI is asking for th… https://t.co/VcAJwKBmOz 46 minutes ago