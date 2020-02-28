Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Turkey > Turkey, Russia announce ceasefire in Syria's Idlib

Turkey, Russia announce ceasefire in Syria's Idlib

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
Turkey, Russia announce ceasefire in Syria's Idlib

Turkey, Russia announce ceasefire in Syria's Idlib

Ceasefire came into effect after midnight in Idlib amid reports of fresh violence between Turkish and Syrian troops.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey says it demanded immediate ceasefire in Syria's Idlib from Russia

Turkish officials told a Russian delegation in Ankara on Friday that a sustainable ceasefire in...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •France 24


France's Macron urges Turkey and Russia to agree ceasefire in Syria

French President Emmanuel Macron urged his Russian and Turkish counterparts on Saturday to halt...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •HinduEurasia ReviewDeutsche Welle



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Russia's Putin and Turkey's Erdogan agree Syria ceasefire [Video]Russia's Putin and Turkey's Erdogan agree Syria ceasefire

Putin said that Russia and Turkey had agreed to a ceasefire in Syria after violence escalated this past week.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 06:45Published

Ceasefire in Syria after Russia-Turkey talks [Video]Ceasefire in Syria after Russia-Turkey talks

Ceasefire in Syria after Russia-Turkey talks

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.