Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Monterey Park Holds Public Meeting To Ease Coronavirus Fears

Monterey Park Holds Public Meeting To Ease Coronavirus Fears

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:09s - Published < > Embed
Monterey Park Holds Public Meeting To Ease Coronavirus Fears

Monterey Park Holds Public Meeting To Ease Coronavirus Fears

The city of Monterey Park and its fire department held a public meeting Thursday night in hopes of quelling the fears of residents over the coronavirus outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Let's keep the community safe': Local health officials educate communities about novel coronavirus [Video]'Let's keep the community safe': Local health officials educate communities about novel coronavirus

Milwaukee Health Department officials are meeting with groups around the city to curb fears and inform about the novel coronavirus.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:49Published

Thai cleaners disinfect restaurant used by worker who returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea [Video]Thai cleaners disinfect restaurant used by worker who returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea

Cleaners disinfect a restaurant in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand, today (March 5) after a worker returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea ate there. The overseas worker, one of 5,000 Thais..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.