The all-new BMW X5 M Competition Drone Video

BMW M GmbH has unveiled the third generation of its high-performance executive Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) models.

The allure of the new BMW X5 M and new BMW X6 M - and the BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition models set to be launched alongside them in April 2020 - resides not only in their flamboyant design and luxurious character, but most notably also in class-leading dynamism, agility and precision.

At the heart of their sublime powertrain / chassis composition is the latest incarnation of the high-revving V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology developed by BMW M GmbH.

The eight-cylinder unit boasts two turbochargers with indirect charge air cooling, a cross-bank exhaust manifold, direct petrol injection and VALVETRONIC variable valve timing, enabling it to deliver maximum output of 441 kW/600 hp in the BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M and 460 kW/625 hp in the Competition models.

The 4.4-litre V8 works in tandem with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, a version of the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system specially tuned for these models and the Active M Differential, delivering superlative propulsive power over any terrain and revealing signature M performance combined with X model versatility.

The new BMW X5 M and new BMW X6 M both accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds and they reach 200 km/h (124 mph) in 13.7 and 13.5 seconds respectively.

The new BMW X5 M Competition races to 100 km/h (62 mph) from rest in 3.8 seconds and to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 13.4 seconds.

The new BMW X6 M Competition, meanwhile, stops the clock at 3.8 seconds and 13.2 seconds for the same two sprints.

All models have an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph), which increases to 290 km/h (180 mph) if the optional M Driver's Package is selected.
