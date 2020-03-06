About time Movie (2013) - Clip - Sunbathing in Cornwall on March 6, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:38s - Published About time Movie (2013) - Clip - Sunbathing in Cornwall About time Movie (2013) - Clip - Sunbathing in Cornwall Plot synopsis: At the age of 21, Tim discovers he can travel in time and change what happens and has happened in his own life. His decision to make his world a better place by getting a girlfriend turns out not to be as easy as you might think. Director: Richard Curtis Writer: Richard Curtis Stars: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy Genre: Comedy, Drama 0

