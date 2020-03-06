Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Personal hygiene products and non-perishable foods in short supply at UK supermarket

Personal hygiene products and non-perishable foods in short supply at UK supermarket

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Personal hygiene products and non-perishable foods in short supply at UK supermarket

Personal hygiene products and non-perishable foods in short supply at UK supermarket

The stock of personal hygiene products in a Brighton branch of Asda was seen to be dramatically low as coronavirus fears increase across the country.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Personal hygiene products and non-perishable foods in short supply at UK supermarket

The stock of personal hygiene products in a Brighton branch of Asda was seen to be dramatically low as coronavirus fears increase across the country.

Shelves at the Marina superstore were relinquished of items including hand sanitiser, handwash, tissues and toilet roll.

Other goods that were in short supply were tinned foods and pasta.

The footage was captured on March 5.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

PWolfe23572270

Patty @WayneDupreeShow Non perishable food, ammo, personal hygiene products, dog food and beer 16 hours ago

Mrs_Volchuk

Oksana Volchuk RT @CorpusChristiDP: Did you know that 15% of Mississauga residents live in poverty? That’s over 100,000 people. Let’s help out this Lenten… 22 hours ago

CorpusChristiDP

CorpusChristi DPCDSB Did you know that 15% of Mississauga residents live in poverty? That’s over 100,000 people. Let’s help out this Len… https://t.co/tnjI41Rsl1 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.