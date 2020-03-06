Global  

Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state

Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state

Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state

Two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis announced Thursday, confirming the virus, which has been rapidly spreading across the world, had made it to our state.
