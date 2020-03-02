Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 09:27s - Published Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state Two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis announced Thursday, confirming the virus, which has been rapidly spreading across the world, had made it to our state.

Coronavirus likely widespread in Oregon, health officer says Oregon health officials said Monday the COVID-19 virus is likely widespread in the community, but...

South Korea reports 600 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths South Korea reported 600 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths from the virus, taking total...

