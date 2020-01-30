Global  

Southern ground hornbill seen snacking on venomous puff adder in South Africa

Southern ground hornbill seen snacking on venomous puff adder in South Africa

Southern ground hornbill seen snacking on venomous puff adder in South Africa

A southern ground hornbill is seen snacking on a venomous puff adder in South Africa's Kruger National Park on February 21.

The bird, which has been listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, patrols some grassland before emerging with the deadly snake in its beak.

Robert Humphries, who filmed this footage, told Newsflare: "Although they can fly, ground hornbills spend much of their time on the ground, hunting.

"They are formidable predators, taking a range of prey from large invertebrates, frogs, reptiles such as small tortoises, lizards, and snakes and small mammals."
