Sanders' Campaign Changes Strategy For Presidential Campaign

After Super Tuesday Bernie Sanders’ campaign is shifting strategies for his 2020 presidential campaign.

According to Politico, negative TV ads and highlighting former President Barack Obama’s praise of him are included.

One ad recalls Obama saying that Sanders has “great authenticity, great passion and is fearless.” Sanders’ campaign co-chair Rep.

Ro Khanna said they will appeal to older voters and mainstream Democrats.
