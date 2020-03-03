Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Women’s T20 WC Time to make history, bring World Cup home, says Former captain Diana Edulji

Women’s T20 WC Time to make history, bring World Cup home, says Former captain Diana Edulji

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Women’s T20 WC Time to make history, bring World Cup home, says Former captain Diana Edulji

Women’s T20 WC Time to make history, bring World Cup home, says Former captain Diana Edulji

Women’s T20 WC Time to make history, bring World Cup home, says Former captain Diana Edulji
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harpreet Kaur-led Team India on course for T20 Women's World Cup Final, says former Australian pacer Brett Lee

India are a vastly improved team and their progress to the ICC T20 Women's World Cup semifinal...
Zee News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cazdoestweets

Caz @LindaOkaythen I think Women make better stalkers anyway. Like we go DEEP into things, past history, social media l… https://t.co/q6qTMna9fh 5 minutes ago

BreakingLens

BreakingThroughTheLens RT @FREETHEWORK: "I hope these women will make you proud of human history as they call on you to make your own." FREE THE WORK founder @A… 1 hour ago

RituD307

Ritwika Dhar RT @FeminaIndia: Can't. Keep. Calm. For the first time in history, India enter the Women's @T20WorldCup finals. Congratulations to our #Wom… 2 hours ago

YPDAhawaii

YPDA Hawaiʻi RT @beckygardnerhi: Real change takes time, and we are sure to lose more than we win at the beginning, but don’t let anyone ever make you d… 8 hours ago

DrtanviG

Tanvi Gupta RT @ics_1951: This is the month to celebrate the strength of women who’ve made history. Now it’s time for us to make a cancer-free world &… 8 hours ago

beckygardnerhi

beckygardnerhi Real change takes time, and we are sure to lose more than we win at the beginning, but don’t let anyone ever make y… https://t.co/3bsKwRxQyN 8 hours ago

HabibisHabib1

Raj Kumar 13467g RT @thehill: .@IvankaTrump: "For the first time in history, there are more women working today in the labor force than there are men. We ma… 8 hours ago

M__Recluse

Suraj @students4tulsi @HinduAmericans अबकी बार तुलसी की सरकार Please vote @TulsiGabbard my Dear American friends. It's my… https://t.co/2hndSFGeYe 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former cricketer Rajkumar congratulates Indian women's cricket team for reaching ICC World T20 finals [Video]Former cricketer Rajkumar congratulates Indian women's cricket team for reaching ICC World T20 finals

Former cricketer Rajkumar congratulates Indian women's cricket team for reaching ICC World T20 finals

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published

World T20 final ‘Just be in that moment’, says Sachin to Indian women’s team [Video]World T20 final ‘Just be in that moment’, says Sachin to Indian women’s team

World T20 final ‘Just be in that moment’, says Sachin to Indian women’s team

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.