Syria war: Turkey and Russia announce Idlib ceasefire after Moscow deal

Turkey, Russia leaders said after talks in Moscow to contain a conflict that has displaced nearly a...

By Menekse Tokyay Amid the ongoing bloodshed in Syria’s last rebel-held stronghold of Idlib,...

Claire A. Poinsignon RT @MizoMazouneh : #Syria Turkey and Russia announce Idlib ceasefire The BBC’s Intern. Correspondent Orla Guerin reports on the aftermath of… 19 minutes ago

Wanda(male) RT @dwnews : Cautious calm was prevailing on major fronts in Idlib, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. https://t.co/yU… 15 minutes ago

💧JD Anthony RT @AJEnglish : Russia and Turkey have agreed on a military ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib province, but Turkey says it reserves the right to re… 5 minutes ago