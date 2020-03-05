Global  

Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Nashville tornado relief effort

Taylor Swift has donated $1 million dollars to aid Nashville, Tennessee tornado relief efforts.
Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief; Sheryl Crow holds clothing drive

"Nashville is my home," Taylor Swift wrote Thursday as she announced her $1 million donation to the...
Taylor Swift Looks After Tornado-Hit Tennessee With Million Dollar Donation [Video]Taylor Swift Looks After Tornado-Hit Tennessee With Million Dollar Donation

Music icon Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. The fund supports the communities hit and nonprofits helping the victims of the recent tornadoes in and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

