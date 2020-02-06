Newsroom Post You can now tell Google Assistant to read aloud web articles https://t.co/Q9dk9TAvTI 1 day ago

🇮🇳 ruchikapatil 🇮🇳 You can now tell Google Assistant to read aloud web articles #GoogleAssistant #Google https://t.co/q8MtWKFaWn 2 days ago

ICE-H Investments News 'Hey Google, read it': Now, you can tell assistant to read web articles https://t.co/ES4MNEjjRO 2 days ago

com tube 'Hey Google, read it': Now, you can tell assistant to read web articles https://t.co/7LOrQQ1yO6 2 days ago

Dynamite News You can now tell Google Assistant to read aloud web articles https://t.co/XZra8BLq7U @Google #Google 2 days ago

Sarah Van O... RT @RangerStation: Tell Google Assistant to 'Read It,' including webpages translated from 42 languages https://t.co/qnNQjfY5ZN 3 days ago