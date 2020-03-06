Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > England U20s Target Challenge

England U20s Target Challenge

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
England U20s Target Challenge

England U20s Target Challenge

We put England U20s to the ultimate target pass challenge in training, but how many were successful?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

creek_david

David RT @SkySports: Carnage in the camp as the England under-20's take on the 'target pass challenge' Could you do any better? 📺 Watch England… 17 hours ago

SkySports

Sky Sports Carnage in the camp as the England under-20's take on the 'target pass challenge' Could you do any better? 📺 Watc… https://t.co/ATOMVmJEzQ 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.