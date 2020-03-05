Global  

Baaghi 3 Screening

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:06s
Baaghi 3 ScreeningBaaghi 3 Screening
0
Pics: Celebs attend the screening of Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh starrer 'Baaghi 3' is all set for the release. The...
IndiaTimes - Published


WonderlandVarun

Varun SAHEJ Wonderlandˢᵈ³ RT @ieEntertainment: #PHOTOS | @DishPatani, @Varun_dvn and @KapilSharmaK9 among others attended the screening of #Baaghi3 https://t.co/myVE… 1 minute ago

KHANFARHAN24101

FARHAN Tiger Hosts Baaghi 3 Screening. Disha, Tara, Varun Join Cheer-Squad https://t.co/p0nSoRpA7g 52 minutes ago

TaraSutariaFC

Tara Sutaria FC RT @PeepingMoon: #VarunDhawan and #TaraSutaria mark their presence at the screening of #TigerShroff and #ShraddhaKapoor starrer #Baaghi3 @… 2 hours ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE Lovebirds Tara Sutaria - Armaan Jain, Varun Dhawan and Kabir Khan among others turned up to cheer for Tiger Shroff… https://t.co/XuhoV2q7wz 2 hours ago

GlobalNews82

Global News Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan and other celebrities attend special screening of 'Baaghi 3' https://t.co/j1wrVubjPI 2 hours ago

viralbhayani77

Viral Bhayani #kapilsharma with wife yesterday at Baaghi screening #viralbhayani @viralbhayani77 https://t.co/4K9tekbkpC 3 hours ago

illumn_adi

Aditya Jain Baaghi 3 is the only movie witnessing spikes in its ticket sales due to Coronavirus. People are rushing to its scre… https://t.co/CA3NIHiwRN 3 hours ago

ronnythetiger02

Tigerian Pratik RT @pinkvilla: PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor make for a powerful duo as they arrive for Baaghi 3 screening - https://t.co/j02wjj8W… 3 hours ago


Special screening of ‘Baaghi 3’ held at Yash Raj Studios [Video]Special screening of ‘Baaghi 3’ held at Yash Raj Studios

Special screening of ‘Baaghi 3’ held at Yash Raj Studios

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published

