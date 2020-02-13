Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How is Odion Ighalo helping Man Utd?

How is Odion Ighalo helping Man Utd?

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
How is Odion Ighalo helping Man Utd?

How is Odion Ighalo helping Man Utd?

After scoring a brace against Derby in the FA Cup, Paul Dickov and Lee Sharpe talk about the long-term impact of bringing striker Odion Ighalo to Manchester United.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘very happy’ for Odion Ighalo after brace in Man Utd’s FA Cup win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘very happy’ for Odion Ighalo after brace in Man Utd’s FA Cup winOdion Ighalo scored twice as Man Utd secured an FA Cup quarter-final place with a 3-0 win at Derby...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •The Sport Review


Odion Ighalo admits Man United team-mate is ‘on fire’

Odion Ighalo has admitted that he has been thrilled by Anthony Martial’s fine performances for...
The Sport Review - Published Also reported by •Daily Star



You Might Like


Tweets about this

footycor

Footy Corner Ighalo scored his first United goal on Thursday on his first start for the club, and feels he can play a hand in he… https://t.co/ewInAAMGYk 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Utd's Ighalo could feature against Chelsea, says Solskjaer [Video]Man Utd's Ighalo could feature against Chelsea, says Solskjaer

Manchester United's on-loan forward Odion Ighalo could make his debut against Chelsea

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:18Published

'Ighalo isolation part of Man Utd plan' [Video]'Ighalo isolation part of Man Utd plan'

Odion Ighalo's confinement from Man United's training ground is just precautionary and has always been the plan, says James Cooper.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.