|
Sara Ali Khan trolled for bikini pose with brother Ibrahim
|
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Sara Ali Khan trolled for bikini pose with brother Ibrahim
Sara Ali Khan has posted a new bikini picture with her brother Ibrahim, and netizens are not exactly impressed
#SaraAliKhan #IbrahimAliKhan #Sarabikiniphoto #Bollywood
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Most fans on social media who have raised objection over the photograph don't seem to have a problem...
Zee News - Published
|Meanwhile, recently, Sara Ali Khan was trolled for her overacting in her latest outing Love Aaj Kal...
Bollywood Life - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources